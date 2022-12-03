(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Controversial American music rapper Kanye West (Kanye West, also translated as Kanye West) was only arrested in October this year for making a series of anti-Semitic remarks. The sports brand Adidas terminated its cooperation, and further published anti-Semitic remarks in a live broadcast on a far-right community platform on Thursday (1st).

“I like Hitler,” West, who recently officially changed his name to “Ye,” told far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. West also posted a picture of a swastika embedded in the David’s star on Twitter, which was immediately blocked by Twitter.

Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, confirmed his suspension online, saying: “I tried my best. Nevertheless, he violated the regulations on inciting violence again. The account has been frozen.”

What exactly did Kanye say?

On the “Information Warfare” show, West wore a full black hood throughout. When host Jones questioned his support for Hitler and the Nazis, West gave a tirade. He said Nazi leader Hitler had “good” qualities.

A number of American media quoted West’s speech on the program as saying: “Everyone has value to contribute to, especially Hitler.” He said that Hitler invented the microphone and the highway, “he also did good things,” “We must stop blindly denigrating the Nazis.”

He also denied in the interview that Hitler’s Nazi Germany killed six million Jews, saying it was “not true”. Such Holocaust denial is illegal in Germany.

American rapper Kanye West cut by Adidas for anti-Semitic comments

Anti-Semitic remarks criticized

West also made a string of anti-Semitic comments not long ago, which cost him endorsements from well-known brands such as Balenciaga, Gap and Adidas. His anti-Semitic remarks aroused anger and dissatisfaction, and his Twitter and Instagram accounts were temporarily frozen.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) issued a statement after West’s guest appearance on “Information Warfare” on Friday (2nd), condemning the episode as “a terrible cesspit of dangerous, bigoted Jewish haters.”

“Given his praise of Hitler, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Kanye West is a vile, repulsive bigot who attacks the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style slurs,” the statement added.

The Republican Jewish Coalition called on conservatives who previously supported West to consider him a “pariah.”

A week before appearing on “Information Warfare,” West had dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Trump’s Florida estate.

West has repeatedly made controversial remarks and promoted conspiracy theories in the past. He once called slavery a choice and called the new crown vaccine “the mark of the beast.”

West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has opened up about his bipolar disorder. A recent Netflix documentary, “jeen-yuhs: Kanye West Trilogy,” also shed light on West’s mental health issues.

