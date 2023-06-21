Home » Karavana definitively say goodbye to the tour “Muertos en la Disco”
World

Karavana definitively say goodbye to the tour "Muertos en la Disco"

Karavana definitively say goodbye to the tour “Muertos en la Disco”

The band thus closes a stage, but peace of mind, because there are still many dates to be able to see them in concert in various parts of the state geography. Right now they are facing their festival tour, but what concerns us today is the theater tour that they will star in from September, touring practically the entire geography of the country. It will be the best way to say goodbye to a record, “Dead in the Disco”which has given us many joys, both to the group and to their fans.

Regarding the festival tour, Karavana will be performing in Blaugh in your neighborhood (June 22, Malaga), Polifonik Sound (June 1, Barbastro), Sonic Festival (July 14, Castro Urdiales), Low Festival (July 29, Benidorm), Giant Festival (Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Alcalá de Henares), Ebrovision (August 31-September 3, Miranda de Ebro), Natural Sonora (September 2, Cáceres) and Granada Sound (September 16, Granada).

As for the first dates of the theater tour, you will be able to see them in León (September 22, El Gran Café), Oviedo (September 23, La Salvaje), Zaragoza (September 29, Sala López), Madrid (October 27, La Riviera) and Bilbao (3 noviembre, Stage Live).

