Atalanta Monza 5-2: video, gol e highlights

Atalanta Monza 5-2: video, gol e highlights

These are the latest verdicts of the championship: Napoli champion of Italy, with him in the Champions League Lazio, Inter, and Milan; Roma goes to the Europa League together with Atalanta, Juventus in the Conference. It will be a playoff between Spezia and Verona (on a neutral field, the venue will be decided on Monday). Sampdoria and Cremonese are relegated to Serie B, THE FINAL STANDINGS

LAST DAY RESULTS

Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3 Turin-Inter 0-1 Cremonese-Salernitana 2-0 Empoli-Lazio 0-2 Naples-Sampdoria 2-0 Atalanta-Monza 5-2 Udinese-Juventus 0-1 Lecce-Bologna 2-3 Milan- Verona 3-1 Rome-Spezia 2-1

