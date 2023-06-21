Santa Marta has yet to render accounts of the Peace Agreement

The Santa Marta mayor’s office must fill out the Individual Accountability Report of the Peace Agreement, publish it on its official website and send it to the Public Function.

Public Function reported that the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office has not yet sent the Individual Accountability Report of the Peace Agreementreport that gives an account of the activities carried out by the municipal administrations to guarantee compliance with the Agreement.

The municipalities that must present this report are those that belong to the municipalities that execute Development Programs with a Territorial Approach (PDET), classification in which Santa Marta is included.

The entity also called on the communities and citizens of these municipalities to exercise social control in their municipalities in order to comply with the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

It may interest you: Café de la Sierra Nevada: a gesture of peace and sustainable rural development

according to F.unction Public, the PDET mayors must diligently report the report and publish it on the official website of the municipal administrationly send it to FPublic function for publication in the Accountability System of the Implementation of the Peace Agreement (SIRCAP).

Citizens who wish to obtain more information to exercise social control and oversee the implementation of the Peace Agreement in the PDET municipalities can consult the Transparency and Access to Information section. of the web page of each mayor’s office and the SIRCAP microsite.

A fundamental transparency action in the construction of Total Peace consists of the publication of these reports of accountability of the Peace Agreement.

It may interest you: One year after his electoral victory, Petro faces a crisis in his government

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

