Home » “I am a public official, but never disconnected from our people”: Minister Rolando Castro
News

“I am a public official, but never disconnected from our people”: Minister Rolando Castro

by admin
“I am a public official, but never disconnected from our people”: Minister Rolando Castro

This Tuesday, June 20, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, was invited by the Community Social Movement to the swearing-in activity of the section of this organization, which will bring development and benefit to the population of Ahuachapán.

According to the territorial director of the movement, German Muñoz, with the participation of Minister Castro, they sought to guarantee transparency in the activities that the organization will carry out in the sector.

“Today there are around 300 population sectors in the Community Social Movement and we do not doubt that from this day you will be part of the Movement”Munoz said.

For his part, Castro affirmed that the MSC was founded 12 years ago and that at first it only brought together 3 communities, but that in these years it has grown to reach 280 only in San Salvador.

“12 years ago we founded the movement with only three communities, today only in San Salvador it brings together more than 280 communities, neighborhoods and neighborhoods and to this day it continues to grow throughout the national territory”he pointed.

He also explained that the MSC was created to manage aid in favor of the communities with the greatest needs. “Congratulations comrades for being teams of volunteers with a single purpose, bringing help to those who need it most. Thanks for the invitation! I am a public official, but never disconnected from our people»he added.

See also  Musk regains the throne of the world's richest person

I like this:

I like Loading…

You may also like

State exams at the start, hundreds of students...

Gyeryong Scholarship Foundation delivers scholarships to young athletes

There are subsidies waiting for families who want...

Endeavor China’s Great River Surging丨The stones here will...

Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes

Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | |...

Reactions left by the collapse of the labor...

PESARO 59 – “Remembering Dario Beauty”

Russia under the Tatras

The Council of State ordered the national government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy