Karmen Elektra advertisement for Skims | Fun

Carmen Elektra (51) is the face of the “Skims” collection of the famous Kim Kardashian

Source: YouTube/Baywatch

A few months ago, reality star and billionaire Kim Kardashian hired the most attractive stars of the 1990s to advertise her “Skims” collection, which, judging by the reactions on social networks, was a complete hit.

Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy, former star of adult movies and “Charlie’s” girlfriend in one season of the hit series “Two and a Half Men”, can be seen in the commercial washing cars in bikinis, and now only the former “Watchman” got her five minutes. beaches”.

On the Instagram of the famous Playboy bunny, new pictures from the shooting of advertising material appeared, where you can see Carmen in a one-piece swimsuit, like the one she wore in the series, but also while eating ice cream in a wet T-shirt!



Elektra’s followers on the mentioned social network commented on her appearance at the age of 51 and concluded that she has not changed at all since she played Lani McKenzie in “Baywatch”.

Carmen was hired in 1997 and, judging by the comments, “looked exactly the same.”

Carmen Elektra in Beach Guards Source: YouTube/Baywatch

Source: Instagram

