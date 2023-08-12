Coppa Italia, Genoa: Retegui brace against Modena

The national team’s centre-forward was immediately a great protagonist who in the first official match against Genoa scored twice against Modena in front of 28,000 spectators. It ends 4-3 for the rossoblu who advance in the Italian Cup: other goals from Vasquez and a pearl from Gudmundsson

GENOA, OFFICIALI MESSIAS AND WINTER

Net! Net! Retegui. At the first official race with the Genoain the challenge of the thirty-second of Italian Cup against the Modenaa brace arrives immediately for Mateo Retegui. The big hit of the rossoblu market is just enough 32 seconds to inflame Marassi: many had in fact passed before the attacker born in Argentina but a naturalized Italian scored his first goal for Genoa. First official match of the new season and first goal, which immediately becomes a brace, for the forward national arrived in the summer at Genova.

Genoa, double Retegui and Gudmundsson’s pearl

Retegui immediately exalted the 28,000 spectators who flocked to the stadium Ferraris for the team’s first season: the centre-forward called up with theItalia dal ct Mancini he scored in the first minute, then put on a show with a heel strike on the finished flight of little high. So, assist for the other new purchase Thorsby but goal disallowed for offside. And finally, in the second half, another pearl: in the 57th minute he receives the ball in the Modena area at the penalty, controls it with a touch and turns around before placing it from outside, beating Gagno. Double making his debut in an official match, before leaving the field in the 78th minute to give way to Coda. In an evening with seven total goals, a Modena capable of reassembling the initial disadvantage (with Manconi e Tremolada) but reached at the end of the first half by the Mexican’s goal Vasquez. Then, in the second half, before Retegui’s second goal, a show of Gundmundsson: the Icelandic started from midfield, resisted the opponents’ attacks and went to put the ball into the net to make it 3-2. In the end, Modena will come back under with Gargiulo but the final result will be 4-3 for the home team, who then go through and wait for the winner of the match between Monza e Reggiana.

Retegui-goal and the previous one with Piatek

A date that Mateo Retegui will remember with pleasure will therefore be theAugust 11th: the day of his first goals with the Genoain a race of Italian Cup. But curiously it was precisely August 11 even five years ago, in 2018when at the stadium Ferraris another centre-forward who had just arrived in Genoa made his debut in an official match: Krzysztof Piatek. The Polish centre-forward in his debut did even better than Retegui, even scoring four goals al Lecceagain in the third round of Italian Cup. And for the ‘gunslinger‘ Polish was the beginning of a golden semester, with Genoa: 19 league games and 13 goals for the rossoblu, before moving to Milan (without maintaining those dizzying production rhythms). For retegui the adventure has just begun. But the fans of the Genoa they are already dreaming, for this very promising start.

Italian Cup

Bologna and Udinese win, Lucca immediately scoring

The Serie A teams made no mistake on their debut in the Coppa Italia. Genoa struggled against Modena: they finished 4-3 at Ferraris with a brace on Retegui’s debut, scoring after 32 seconds. Easy debut for Udinese who score 4 goals against Catanzaro, while an own goal from Canestrelli is enough for Frosinone to fold Pisa. Finally, Bologna wins the derby against Cesena thanks to goals from rookie Corazza (born in 2004) and Zirkzee THE COMPLETE BOARD

GENOA-MODENA 4-3

1′ and 57′ Retegui (G), 29′ Manconi (M), 40′ Tremolada (M), 45+2′ Vasquez (G), 51′ Gudmundsson (G), 77′ Gargiulo (M)

THE TABLE

GENOA (3-5-2): Loyal; Vogliacco, Vasquez, Dragusin; Martin (78′ Sabelli), Thorsby, Badelj (78′ Strootman), Frendrup, Hefti; Gudmundsson, Retegui (78′ tail). Herds: Gilardino MODENA (4-3-1-2): Gagno; Silvestri (66′ Guiebre), Zaro, Pergreffi, Cotali; Duke (66′ Battistella), Gerli, Palumbo (58′ Gargiulo); Tremolada (85′ Abiuso); Bonfanti (58′ Falcinelli), Manconi. All.: White

