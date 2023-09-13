Kena and I. Mobile prepares the ground for eSIMs: debut soon?

Log in. Mobile they would be accelerating on eSIMs. In recent days, references to virtual SIMs have appeared in the respective customer areas which suggest that they will be available soon. The two virtual operators, owned respectively by TIM and Vodafone, would thus join the ranks of operators that already offer eSIMs in Italy: WindTre with its virtual Very Mobile and Spusu, Iliad, CoopVoce, Vianova and, obviously, TIM and Vodafone .

A few days ago within the customer area Got it references appeared for a few minutes to the possibility of transforming one’s physical SIM into an eSIM, therefore technically transferring the telephone user from one medium to another. The eSIM in fact uses the chip integrated into compatible smartphones to replace the physical SIM: just scan a QR code with the phone’s camera for the smartphone to set the operator profile, so you can use the device in your name and with your number as if it contained a traditional SIM inside.

Inside the private area Kena appeared section Authorization and eSIM which normally doesn’t exist, there was also a button Perform migration which should have allowed you to request the user to switch to the new support, button not working. It was evidently a pre-launch test, to be ready when the eSIMs became official. Colleagues of mondomobileweb.it they add that when they are, the novelty should immediately be compatible with Samsung Galaxy and iPhones with eSIM (from 11 onwards, in the case of iPhone).

Same story for ho. Mobile. Also within the customer area, the new section appeared for a few minutes Manage SIM from which you can replace the SIM with an eSIM. Curious that the tests of two operators with no connections between them (one is from TIM, the other from Vodafone, who are certainly not “friends”) took place with the same methods and at almost the same times. Anyway, for Kena and ho eSIMs. Mobile should be a matter of hours.