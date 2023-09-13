Home » Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm
Rangers' Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm

Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm.

The 39-year-old Scherzer — a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star — allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander José Leclerc.

Scherzer allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a Sept. 8 loss to Houston. He was winless in four starts entering play Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

