At least 24 people died in Kenya after the bus they were traveling on crashed into a river along the Meru-Nairobi highway. The bus, coming from Meru and bound for Mombasa, fell off a bridge. The police and rescuers arrived on the spot. According to witnesses, the vehicle was going at high speed when it hit the guardrail and crashed into the river. “The bus may have had a brake failure,” a witness said.

“There must have been a breakdown because it was at very high speed when the crash happened,” said a senior police officer, Bunei. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm local time and the Red Cross reports that the rescue operations were suspended after dark. This is the latest in a series of fatal accidents in Kenya, and across the wider East African region: at least 20 passengers died on July 8 in an accident along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.