Kevin Costner’s wife is seeking alimony of $250,000 a month | Entertainment

New details of the stormy divorce of Kevin Costner and Kristin Baumgartner

Kristin, who has been a housewife since her marriage to the actor, asked the famous actor to give her the mansion they live in, worth 145 million dollars, which he refuses, but also a monthly allowance of 248,000 dollars!

In the request for alimony, she stated “that her children should have the same standard as their father”, and now the American media is revealing what kind of response the famous actor received to this request.

Kevin Costner’s lawyer filed a motion on his behalf, in which the amount for alimony is requested to be much lower, “because 100,000 of the requested amount was spent by Kristin on plastic surgery.”

Kostner allegedly said in the same statement that the amount of a quarter of a million dollars is “nonsense” and that in the expenses that Kristin stated in order to justify this amount before the court, construction intervention on the house in the amount of several tens of thousands of dollars was also mentioned.

Until the court determines the amount that Kostner will pay in the name of child support, the American media reports that the ex-wife allegedly agreed to move out of the house worth 145 million dollars in August of this year.



