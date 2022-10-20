NEW YORK – Kevin Spacey did not harass Anthony Rapp in 1986, when both were two little-known Broadway actors. This is the verdict of the New York jury called to rule on Rapp’s accusations against the two-time Oscar winner. In 2017 Rapp reported having suffered advances from Spacey when he was just 14 years old. And he had asked for $ 40 million in damages.

The eleven members of the jury took less than 90 minutes to deliver the verdict that Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the federal court in Manhattan, formally dismissed the case. A verdict that puts an end to one of the civil proceedings launched after the birth of the #MeToo movement. At the reading, Spacey bowed his head, hugged his lawyers and other people in the courtroom, then walked out of the courthouse in tears. The trial lasted three weeks during which both Spacey and Rapp gave their side of the story.

During his deposition, the protagonist of many successful films said among other things that for years he had not declared himself homosexual because he was traumatized by his father Thomas Fowler, “Nazi supremacist”.

The allegations and the career

Rapp was the first to blame Spacey. His revelations were posted on the BuzzFeed News site in 2017 and were followed by countless other allegations of sexual harassment by other people.

Spacey won the Oscar for Performing in American Beauty e The usual suspects. Her career practically ended after more than 20 men accused her of sexual abuse. He was fired from Netflix from House of Cards and was replaced by Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty in the film All the Money in the World.

Next year Spacey will face another trial, this time criminal, in London for six sexual harassment charges between 2005 and 2013.