Home » Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life by surprise
World

Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life by surprise

by admin
Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life by surprise

In 2009, after the group’s last concerts, its vocalist Alan Dubin pointed out that it would be difficult for them to meet again, so it has been quite a surprise that this work has seen the light of day without any prior announcement. “To Be Cruel” has just seen the light in digital format, but you can get it in different physical formats on June 30. The album includes three songs, but each around twenty minutes long: “Like A Poisoned Dog”, “It Wants To Fly” and “To Be Cruel”. All of them maintain the doom, drone and dark spirit of their usual style.

Fifteen years have passed since its dissolution, but the formation continues to be the same, namely: Alan Dubin (OLD, Gnaw), James Plotkin (OLD, Phantomsmasher and an extensive solo career), Stephen O’Malley (Healthy O))), KTL, Thorr’s Hammer, Burning Witch and endless collaborations and solo albums) and Team Wyskida (Blind Idiot God).

In its earlier stage, the Khanate released four albums, specifically “Khanate” (01), “Things Viral” (03), “Capture & Release” (05) y “Clean Hands Go Foul” (09), to which is now added this “To Be Cruel”published by Sacred Bones.

See also  Mića Berić on Partizan and entering the Top 8 of the Euroleague | Sport

You may also like

How Barak Behar came to FK Crvena zvezda...

Udinese – The eve of the match has...

“An epilogue that the fans didn’t deserve”

Angel kisses and licks Zvezdan’s feet Entertainment

Ex Udinese – Soppy unfortunate year / Muscle...

Marcelo Xavier, former head of Brazil’s agency for...

Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Second day of the G7 in Japan, Zelensky...

In Iran, the death sentences were carried out...

What happens between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy