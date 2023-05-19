Khanate, referents of metal, come back to life by surprise

In 2009, after the group’s last concerts, its vocalist Alan Dubin pointed out that it would be difficult for them to meet again, so it has been quite a surprise that this work has seen the light of day without any prior announcement. “To Be Cruel” has just seen the light in digital format, but you can get it in different physical formats on June 30. The album includes three songs, but each around twenty minutes long: “Like A Poisoned Dog”, “It Wants To Fly” and “To Be Cruel”. All of them maintain the doom, drone and dark spirit of their usual style.