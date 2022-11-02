Home World Kiev like Gotham City, a journey into the darkness of the Ukrainian capital bombed by the Russians
Kiev like Gotham City, a journey into the darkness of the Ukrainian capital bombed by the Russians

Kiev like Gotham City, a journey into the darkness of the Ukrainian capital bombed by the Russians

KIEV – After sunset Kiev becomes Gotham City. Not always, but more and more often. Shadows, silhouettes, dark alleys, darkness. Especially in the three to four days following a Russian attack, when Ukrainian workers stoically set to work to re-ignite one more light bulb than the bombs have put out. There are urban corners where the only remaining trace of public lighting are the traffic lights.

