The Strength Of Mosca continue to concentrate their offensive actions in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka in the region of Donetskin eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops repulsed 58 attacks yesterday: the General Staff of the Armed Forces in Kiev announced it, as reported by Ukrinform.

In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out six attacks on areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment. Yesterday the Russians launched 26 air raids and 4 missile attacks: 2 S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia causing damage, as well as deaths and injuries. Russian forces also fired 2 S-300 missiles against civilian infrastructure in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and launched 60 attacks against Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the cities of Kupyansk (in Kharkiv) and Druzhkivka (in Donetsk).

Russian bombs hit the Kherson region overnight

Russian forces shelled two communities in Ukraine’s Kherson oblast overnight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said as quoted by local media. “Bombs have just hit the village of Novoberyslav in the Beryslav community. Enemy fighters also dropped three bombs on the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community,” Prokudin reported on Telegram. No civilian casualties were reported.

Read the full article on ANSA.it