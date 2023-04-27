Home » Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in the Hague”
World

Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in the Hague”

by admin
Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in the Hague”

“Continuation of the “Putin in The Hague” campaign (10,000 signatures of citizens have already been delivered to the International Criminal Court): after Putin’s formal indictment by the ICC, maximum political and financial support continues for the collection of evidence and for the international isolation of the Russian dictator”: this is the first objective being pursued by the Italian Radicals who yesterday held a press conference at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv, at the end of the four-day stay in the capital of a Radical delegation . Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini and Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of Radicali Italiani took part. The Radical exponents thanked the institutions and civil society for the welcome they have received in recent days. In the course of no less than sixteen meetings, the Radicals met representatives of NGOs, political parties, associations, parliamentarians and members of the Ukrainian government. It can be read in a note.

Among other objectives, it is underlined, the “complete support for Ukraine’s request to join the European Union” and “the promotion of twinning between Italian and Ukrainian cities, also in anticipation of the aid that will be needed for the reconstruction of the areas of the Ukrainian territory devastated by the Russian invaders”. Then again “unconditional support for the shipment of weapon systems from Italy to Ukraine” and “strong opposition to the referendum with which, under the false hat of “peace”, they want to deny Ukraine the weapons to defend itself”. Finally, the Italian Radicals renew their request “to the President of the Republic and the Foreign Minister to revoke 19 honors granted to Putin’s men, including Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Russian ambassador to Italy Aleksej Paramonov, for unworthiness”.

See also  In the hell of the Libyan detention camps: "When they beat you, they hear you scream and laugh"

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia war, the news of April 27 |...

At least 60 people have been killed by...

Daily horoscope Thursday April 27 | Fun

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Coppa Italia, Inter beat Juve and go to...

Mia Kalifa breasts on Instagram | Fun

In Ukraine the war of snipers: this is...

the doctor also saved the life of a...

Photos of pregnant Anđelka Prpić | Fun

Barcelona Zalgiris Euroleague | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy