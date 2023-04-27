Kiev, the Italian radicals in Ukraine: “Putin in the Hague”

“Continuation of the “Putin in The Hague” campaign (10,000 signatures of citizens have already been delivered to the International Criminal Court): after Putin’s formal indictment by the ICC, maximum political and financial support continues for the collection of evidence and for the international isolation of the Russian dictator”: this is the first objective being pursued by the Italian Radicals who yesterday held a press conference at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv, at the end of the four-day stay in the capital of a Radical delegation . Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini and Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of Radicali Italiani took part. The Radical exponents thanked the institutions and civil society for the welcome they have received in recent days. In the course of no less than sixteen meetings, the Radicals met representatives of NGOs, political parties, associations, parliamentarians and members of the Ukrainian government. It can be read in a note.

Among other objectives, it is underlined, the “complete support for Ukraine’s request to join the European Union” and “the promotion of twinning between Italian and Ukrainian cities, also in anticipation of the aid that will be needed for the reconstruction of the areas of the Ukrainian territory devastated by the Russian invaders”. Then again “unconditional support for the shipment of weapon systems from Italy to Ukraine” and “strong opposition to the referendum with which, under the false hat of “peace”, they want to deny Ukraine the weapons to defend itself”. Finally, the Italian Radicals renew their request “to the President of the Republic and the Foreign Minister to revoke 19 honors granted to Putin’s men, including Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the Russian ambassador to Italy Aleksej Paramonov, for unworthiness”.