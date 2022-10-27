US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Bill Burns traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, according to sources close to the mission cited by CNN. “There he reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including the continued sharing of information,” explains a US official without providing further details.

Burns’ trip – CNN recalls – comes as the United States are increasingly worried that Russia, in trouble on the ground, may resort to a nuclear weapon. Burns and other US officials have publicly stated that they see no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing to take such a step, but sources close to intelligence warn that this risk is perhaps at its highest level since Russia invaded Russia. Ukraine last February.