Home World Kiev, the secret visit of the CIA chief to Zelensky
World

Kiev, the secret visit of the CIA chief to Zelensky

by admin
Kiev, the secret visit of the CIA chief to Zelensky

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Bill Burns traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials, according to sources close to the mission cited by CNN. “There he reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including the continued sharing of information,” explains a US official without providing further details.

Burns’ trip – CNN recalls – comes as the United States are increasingly worried that Russia, in trouble on the ground, may resort to a nuclear weapon. Burns and other US officials have publicly stated that they see no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing to take such a step, but sources close to intelligence warn that this risk is perhaps at its highest level since Russia invaded Russia. Ukraine last February.

See also  Those flights between Iran and Russia to circumvent sanctions: Western intelligence suspicions about the Guardians of the Revolution

You may also like

Pope Francis: Priests must be close to their...

Lula ahead of Bolsonaro: Brazil on the eve...

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has far-reaching consequences! IEA: Russia’s...

Global Markets: EU still not agree on gas...

Iran, Mahsa’s parents under surveillance at home. She...

The opening ceremony of the new academic year...

Climate, protest by activists against the “Girl with...

Lebanon, Hezbollah announces the “end of the extraordinary...

Israel and Ukraine together against Iranian drones used...

Iran, police open fire on protesters in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy