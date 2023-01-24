From the European Union political ok to a new tranche of 500 million euros in military aid while Moscow evokes world war. Warsaw presses on Berlin
Kiev wants hundreds of tanks, Warsaw presses on Berlin
The push and pull on sending the Leopard 2 to Kiev yesterday at the Foreign Council in Brussels. From the European Union political ok to a new tranche of 500 million euros in military aid while Moscow evokes world war. Warsaw presses on Berlin.
Zelensky, today 11 months of full-scale war
Eleven months of full-scale war, 335 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled this yesterday evening at the end of a day dedicated, like the previous ones, to calling for the sending of heavy vehicles deemed necessary to continue and win the battle for Donbass and southern Ukraine.