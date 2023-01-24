Home World Kiev wants hundreds of tanks, Warsaw presses on Berlin. Zelensky, today 11 months of full-scale war
Kiev wants hundreds of tanks, Warsaw presses on Berlin. Zelensky, today 11 months of full-scale war

Kiev wants hundreds of tanks, Warsaw presses on Berlin. Zelensky, today 11 months of full-scale war

From the European Union political ok to a new tranche of 500 million euros in military aid while Moscow evokes world war. Warsaw presses on Berlin

    The push and pull on sending the Leopard 2 to Kiev yesterday at the Foreign Council in Brussels. From the European Union political ok to a new tranche of 500 million euros in military aid while Moscow evokes world war. Warsaw presses on Berlin.

    Eleven months of full-scale war, 335 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled this yesterday evening at the end of a day dedicated, like the previous ones, to calling for the sending of heavy vehicles deemed necessary to continue and win the battle for Donbass and southern Ukraine.

