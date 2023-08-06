Kilian Murphy starred in Goran Paskaljević’s film | Entertainment

The late Goran Paskaljević noticed Kilian Murphy in 2001 and entrusted him with a role in his film.

Source: Youtube/Rumour Juice

The actor Cillian Murphy is in the center of attention of the world media these days because of the film “Oppenheimer”, which is not stopped being talked about, and it is interesting that long ago, he was among the first our late director Goran Paskaljević also noticed.

Paskaljević, who died in Paris in 2020, entrusted Kilian Marfi with a significant role in 2001 I’m cooking in his film “How Hari became a tree“.

“Since then, Killian has been getting more and more important roles year after year, among others in the films of Danny Boyle and Christopher Nolan. With the role of Tommy Shelby in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’, he established himself among the world‘s leading actors. That was the year when Killian started through fame, but also the years when the magazine ‘Varajeti’ ranked Paskaljević in the five best directors of the year,” says the “Radioaktivni komarac” page on Facebook.

On one occasion, Paskaljević, speaking about “Harry”, revealed that he was inspired by a Chinese story that his son gave him to read.

“It talks about a man who has lost the meaning of life and finds it in hatred and making enemies. Remember that until October 5th it was fashionable to make enemies everywhere. I realized that I had never seen this theme in world cinema, that a man he creates an enemy for himself by trying to destroy him, thus proving his strength,” said the late Serbian director on one occasion.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

He told that Chinese story to Ricardo Toci, one of the biggest European producers, and when the opportunity arose to shoot the film in Ireland, they readily accepted.

Kilijan Marfi he came into the spotlight for his role in “Oppenheimer”, in which he plays the physicist Robert Oppenheimer, and the film was characterized as one of the best films of the 21st century.



See description

The star of “Oppenheimer” in the Serbian film: Goran Paskaljević noticed him among the first and gave him a SIGNIFICANT role

Hide description

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Universal PicturesBr. slika: 5

1 / 5

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Universal PicturesBr. slika: 5

2 / 5

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Universal PicturesBr. slika: 5

3 / 5

AD

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Universal PicturesBr. slika: 5

4 / 5

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Universal PicturesBr. slika: 5

5 / 5

He is known for his roles in Batman and in the series “Peaky Blinders”, but he keeps his life away from the public eye and has been successful in this for years. He is in a harmonious marriage with Yvonne McGinnis, with whom he never appears on the red carpet, and there are no public photos of her – this is the only one.

Source: yvonnemcguinness.com

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

