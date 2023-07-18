Home » Killin’ Cactuz collaborate with Boye in “Drama Queen”
Killin’ Cactuz collaborate with Boye in “Drama Queen”

After the success of his performance in Festival lifebeing one of the revelations of the poster, Killin’ Cactuz returns with “Drama Queen”. Bossanova rhythms on guitars supported by beats, a catchy melody that ranges from pop to rap and features the deep voice of Hide. In the video clip, directed by Lita Boschartificial intelligence plays a very important role, moving between reality and fiction, thus continuing with the spirit of all the visual material that the band has given us so far.

Killin’ Cactuz was born in Barcelona in 2021 as the result of a moment of reunion and complicity between musicians Adrian Gonzalez y no albet and with the intention of explosively breaking into the current scene. It is a project that aims to break barriers by giving away sounds that range from an underground look with its generous beats, to the most contemporary baroque (if this is possible) where the organs function as synthesizers, going through all of this through a mix of sounds know-how. and different languages. Experimental hip hop, electronic, indie, alternative rap or bedroom pop are just some of the styles that can be heard in his first songs in which we find references to heavyweights such as Gorillaz, Tyler, The Creator, CocoRosie o James Blake.

