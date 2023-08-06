Kim Jong-un Inspects Multiple Military Factories and Showcases New Drones During Victory Day Parade

Kim Jong-un, the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Council, recently inspected several important military factories in North Korea. The inspections took place from August 3 to 5 and focused on large-caliber rocket shell factories. During his visit, Kim Jong-un learned about the implementation of the core objectives of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s military policy.

This news comes shortly after a military parade held in Pyongyang on July 27 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War. The parade, which was held at night, deviated from the tradition of daytime parades in an effort to make it more difficult for the South Korean and US military and intelligence agencies to detect in advance. Notably, this parade was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that North Korea invited a foreign delegation to attend.

The Chinese party and government delegation, led by Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the Russian military delegation, led by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, were in attendance. They stood alongside Kim Jong-un on the rostrum during the parade.

The parade showcased a range of new weapons, including large-scale medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These drones, known as “strategic unmanned reconnaissance aircraft” and “multifunctional attack unmanned combat aircraft,” bear a striking resemblance to US-made drones such as the “Global Hawk” and “Reaper.” The appearance of these drones has raised concerns among Western military analysts, who are now studying their specific performance and capabilities.

The military parade also featured the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the “Hwasong-17,” and a solid-fuel intercontinental missile, the “Hwasong-18.” These displays highlight North Korea’s commitment to advancing its military capabilities despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The demonstrations of new drones and missiles raise questions about North Korea’s intentions and strategic goals. Some analysts speculate that the unveiling of these weapons is a way for North Korea to declare its ability to conduct strategic reconnaissance against South Korea. The South Korean military is currently studying and evaluating the potential threats posed by these new unmanned weapons.

This latest development in North Korea’s military arsenal comes at a time when tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high. As North Korea continues to test and showcase its military might, it is essential for regional and international actors to closely monitor the situation and work towards finding peaceful solutions to maintain stability in the region.

