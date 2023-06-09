Kim Kardashian turns off the lights when she makes love | Magazine

Kim Kardashian revealed how she likes to make love. You will swoon when you hear

Source: Profimedia

You don’t have to be a fan of the tabloid press or avid reality TV watcher to know about the “infamous” private video that Kim Kardashian rose to the stars. Hot scenes with ex-husband Kanje Vesta set the planet on fire.

Starlet, reality star and successful business woman amassed a fortune on products that glorify “natural” curves. Her trademark is her oversized butt, which has become a kind of trend. Girls all over the world want to have a bottom like Kim’s – big and firm, with a narrow waist to go with it.

A private recording that was seen by 80 percent of the planet revealed some “preferences” of the famous starlet in bed, and what has changed in the last 16 years, since the video “leaked” to the public?

If you ask Kim (and if you take her word for it), a lot! As she revealed in the latest episode of the family reality show, Kim is very shy in bed!

“You’re a girl who doesn’t like the lights. Is that true?”, the producer asked the starlet, to which she replied:

“Kind of, yes. That’s so weird. I can go on a shoot in front of a hundred people, show up in a thong, but if I’m alone with my partner, then I’m in the ‘wait, don’t look at me!’ Turn off the lights!'”, Kim claims.

Watch the starlet unashamedly film provocative commercials in tiny panties.

The star discussed her previous relationships with Scott Disick (former son-in-law) on the show, and added that, according to Pete Davidson, she did not engage in new romances, and that was because of the publicity. If she went out on a date, it would have to be “behind closed doors”, without anyone watching.

Scott envisioned the scene, a secret meeting with Kim Kardashian, and compared it to the movie “Pretty Woman,” joking that the starlet must be “like a dirty little secret.”

“But it’s not like that, you’re just a dirty little girl,” he said, to which Kim added that she didn’t mind – on the contrary, now she would enjoy “sneaking” and hiding when she’s on a date.

