The arrest of the street musician in Minsk- TV Courier

Andrea Nicastro, sent to Minsk / CorriereTv

In Minsk, in front of the tables of a pub, a boy is performing with a guitar and amplifier. The singer isn’t much, nor is the repertoire, only Soviet songs from the 60s and 70s about lovesickness. Two policemen interrupt him, the boy turns off the amplifier, folds up the microphone stand, shows his documents, doesn’t even try to justify himself. Passers-by don’t defend him or throw in a joke to let him go. The lyrics are harmless, just heart and pounding, but the authors? One was Ukrainian, the other a Putin protester, the other ditto who had also fled abroad. So he was a subliminal opponent? When in doubt: arrested. Silence, order and fear now reign in the country (who he reportage completo da Minsk)

August 20, 2023 – Updated August 20, 2023 , 9:56 pm

