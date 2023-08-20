Sovereignists of Albania – Il Fatto Quotidiano

The controversy over the holidays of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his loved ones continues who, after a few days in a luxurious Apulian farmhouse, continued in Albania, guests of the socialist president Edi Rama. Astonishment and disbelief at the presence in the party of the premier’s brother-in-law, who is also minister of agriculture and Made in Italy, in the worst familist and nepotist tradition of the 5Stelle; and even more that of the girlfriend of the “people’s advocate”, presenter of a political program on a national TV reserved for the alleged miracles of the boyfriend’s government: yet another grillino conflict of interest that the center-right, in particular Forza Italia, denounces with disdain. But the controversies of the sovereign oppositions focus above all on the choice of Albania, which seems inopportune: the landing of Conte&C. in Durres it coincides with the record of over 100,000 African migrants on the Italian coasts; and with the transhumance of tens of thousands of Italian families who, crushed by high mortgages, high prices and high petrol prices in the indifference of the government (which indeed imposes appalling excise taxes on fuel), prefer to Italian beaches the very cheaper than the Balkan country. Adding more fuel to the fire is the premier’s decision to settle a restaurant bill left unpaid by some Italian tourists through the Italian embassy in Tirana. A move that the leader of Italia Viva defines as highly uneducational, but typical of the sofa-loving welfarism of the father of the Citizenship Income and other bonuses, because from now on all the defaulters and the Portuguese will feel entitled not to pay what they owe and they will think that it is even legitimate to live without heads of state or government.

“Paga Contalone”, is the icastic opening of Libero, whose director Alessandro Sallusti dedicates the editorial entitled “The Count of Albania” to the Albanian destination. Vittorio Feltri revives the glories of the “Boiling Potato” (Virginia Raggi) with another savory pun of his on the high price of fuel: “Pumps and pochettes”. Even the Newspaper hit hard, with the commentary by Augusto Minzolini with the evergreen title “Albanian countryside: Count Max sells us out in Tirana”. The Reformist instead he focuses on the contradictions between Conti’s holidays and the unresolved migrant emergency at home: “Conte da disbarco”. There Truth points the finger on the shady business dealings that would bind Conte, his partner, Edi Rama and his consultant Massimo D’Alema, in Daniele Capezzone’s sarcastic editorial “La Rama e la fava”.

PS. They inform us that the Prime Minister is not Giuseppe Conte, but Giorgia Meloni, therefore no controversy: she is a woman and also a sovereignist.