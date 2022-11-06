Home World King Carlo inflexible with Andrea: “You will never be a full-fledged royal again”. The “shocked” prince
World

King Carlo inflexible with Andrea: “You will never be a full-fledged royal again”. The “shocked” prince

by admin
King Carlo inflexible with Andrea: “You will never be a full-fledged royal again”. The “shocked” prince

LONDON – The Prince Andrew he is “destroyed”, “in pieces”, “his health is feared” and even “cried” when his older brother, re Carlo IIItold him clearly “Andrea, that’s enough: it’s over.” Because the unquestionable decision of the new monarch would have been taken by now: the notorious Duke of York, involved in the sex scandal and pedophile of Jeffrey Epsteinhe will never be able to return to the front lines of the Royal Family, nor will he regain the status of full-time member, much less the royal titles snatched from him by his mother two years ago after the allegations of rape against the then minor Virginia Roberts GiuffreEpstein’s sex slave.

See also  The Presidential Office of South Korea urges the DPRK to think carefully about South Korea's "bold vision" | Morning Post

You may also like

Card Rai: Christians in Arab countries are an...

All walks of life in Cuba criticize U.S....

Protectionism is back!India cuts sugar export quota for...

Pope meets Catholic community in Manama: let the...

Ukraine, more serious energy emergency: now Kiev fears...

Who are the G20 member countries? Will China...

A rare scene appeared!Biden and Obama team up...

Climate, Cop27 conference in Sharm El-Sheikh: waiting for...

Russian cafe fire kills 15, one suspect arrested...

Tanzania, a plane with 49 people on board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy