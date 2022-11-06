LONDON – The Prince Andrew he is “destroyed”, “in pieces”, “his health is feared” and even “cried” when his older brother, re Carlo IIItold him clearly “Andrea, that’s enough: it’s over.” Because the unquestionable decision of the new monarch would have been taken by now: the notorious Duke of York, involved in the sex scandal and pedophile of Jeffrey Epsteinhe will never be able to return to the front lines of the Royal Family, nor will he regain the status of full-time member, much less the royal titles snatched from him by his mother two years ago after the allegations of rape against the then minor Virginia Roberts GiuffreEpstein’s sex slave.