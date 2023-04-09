April 9: strange date for King Charles III. Today the sovereign celebrates not only Easter together with the whole royal family, but also the 19th wedding anniversary with Camilla and an anniversary of the opposite sign, that of the death of his father, Prince Philip which took place on 9 April 2021. A bittersweet Easter therefore to which is added the unwelcome pepper of the lack of response – now abundantly out of time – from Harry and Meghan who, just 26 days after the coronation, have not yet invited a response to the invitation.

And then – a far from negligible fact – it is the first Easter without his mother, Queen Elizabeth II and the first on the throne of the United Kingdom.

As per tradition, King Charles has decided to spend Easter in the same place where Queen Elizabeth used to spend it. in Windsor. First, by participating in mass in St. George’s Chapel, together with all relatives. Among these, for the first time, the complete Wales: William and Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis (last year there were only the first two). Following, at the castle, for the classic family lunch. A lunch, in all probability, of four courses, if in line with what happened during the reign of Elizabeth II.

Easter lunch

As chef Darren McGrady, for eleven years in the service of the late sovereign, recounted, Easter lunch was refined but not exaggerated: «After a fish-based dinner on Good Friday, the Royal Family sat down for a four-course lunch on Easter Sunday, after the religious function in the Chapel of San Giorgio. We went straight to the main course: a traditional roast lamb with seasonal vegetables» with Elisabetta who, loving well-cooked meat, «always had the first two slices». Followed by «a salad with just a little lettuce and cucumber, mint or grated carrots and coriander». Then the cheese with fruit. And the dessert. Dishes that, in all probability, will be similar to those chosen by the new king.

However, the British media agree that this Easter will be more relaxed than in the past. The journalist and expert Ingrid Seward, interviewed by the Sun, said: «The Queen has always said that until children were not able to hold a knife and fork correctly they could not eat at the table with adults but Carlo could loosen this rule a bit», making the atmosphere more familiar.

The egg hunt

Like many people in the world, the Windsors are crazy about chocolate. “Windsor chefs personally prepare Easter eggs for the Royal Family by decorating them with sugar flowers,” said Seward, taking the egg hunt for granted. “Kate’s a great planner and she’s almost certainly set up an Easter egg hunt. Children can also go to the royal stables and see the horses. There’s an indoor swimming pool there and ponies to ride.’