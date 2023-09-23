Home » King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux – Corriere TV
World

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux – Corriere TV

by admin
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) British King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a reception aboard the British Navy frigate HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux. For the royal couple, this is the third and last day of visits to France: an opportunity for the United Kingdom to further strengthen ties with the Trans-Palpine country, a historic ally. In the previous days, King Charles also met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and gave a speech before the Senate. (LaPresse)

September 22, 2023 – Updated September 22, 2023, 4:15 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  He robs the house of computers and telephones, discovered by video surveillance

You may also like

In Marseille the voices of the Mediterranean in...

Xochitl Galvez Accuses President of Targeting Her and...

SMET Decline in freight traffic in the ports...

The cultural problem of the suburbs – world...

Deñe “In the Shadows of Isladen” album review...

Pope Francis to Attend Mediterranean Regional Conference in...

Apple TV+ documentary tells the story of Supermodels...

Former Arena Deputy and Mayor Faces Civil Trial...

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Cube, purchasing guide:...

Azerbaijani Troops Near Armenian Stronghold of Stepanakert, Prompting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy