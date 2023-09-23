King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Bordeaux – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) British King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a reception aboard the British Navy frigate HMS Iron Duke in Bordeaux. For the royal couple, this is the third and last day of visits to France: an opportunity for the United Kingdom to further strengthen ties with the Trans-Palpine country, a historic ally. In the previous days, King Charles also met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and gave a speech before the Senate. (LaPresse)

September 22, 2023 – Updated September 22, 2023, 4:15 pm

