The first British stamp issued by Royal Mail, the Post Office of the Kingdom, has been presented in these hours, depicting King Charles III after decades dominated by the figure of Elizabeth II, who died last September 8 at the age of 96. The problem – according to some of the more traditionalist subjects – is that Charles presents himself without a crown. And he is immediately buzzing on social media. With the British calling for the return of the monarchy that does not give up its symbols. The local media reported it, specifying that the first series will be released for the public from April 4 and underlining the choice of a more modern profile of the new sovereign, shown in effigy without a crown unlike the traditional image of his mother. “The indication we received (from the court) is that he wanted something simple”, explained the director of external affairs of Royal Mail, David Gold, quoted by the BBC, evoking the choice of “a very human image, without embellishments”.

It is a pity that on social networks some super-conservative subjects were indignant at the series «aridatece Elizabeth, the one with the crown» and the protests soon reached the ears of Buckingham Palace. It is not excluded that we run quickly for cover. Printing a second stamp.

Stylistically, however, the profile maintains elements of formal continuity with that of the last postal effigy of Queen Elizabeth, created by the artist Arnold Machin in 1967. (The portrait of Charles III will appear on the stamps of the so-called first and second class, which allow send letters and small packets respectively in one or two-three working days. Depending on the type of shipment and the size of the envelopes, the image of the king will appear on backgrounds of different colors: violet, dark green, turquoise and dark green. stamps will be sold from next April 4. Provided they are not withdrawn.