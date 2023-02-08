Home Sports Football: Fabbri referees Juve-Fiorentina, Massimi Napoli-Cremonese – Calcio
Football: Fabbri referees Juve-Fiorentina, Massimi Napoli-Cremonese – Calcio

Football: Fabbri referees Juve-Fiorentina, Massimi Napoli-Cremonese – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – Michael Fabbri will officiate the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, a cartel match of the 22nd day of Serie A. Milan-Turin goes to Ayroldi, while Maresca will referee Sampdoria-Inter. There is Massimi for Napoli-Cremonese.

