(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 08 – Michael Fabbri will officiate the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, a cartel match of the 22nd day of Serie A. Milan-Turin goes to Ayroldi, while Maresca will referee Sampdoria-Inter. There is Massimi for Napoli-Cremonese.
