Kingston A400 (480GB): the KING of SSDs at HISTORIC LOW on Amazon

The unit Kingston A400 SSD and 480GB is a solid-state drive that not only gives you substantial storage space, but also super performance. It combines drag-and-drop backup with lightweight portability. The result? Until 480GB of extra storage space for your computer in a compact solution, ideal for a life on the go. Having one on your computer is a definite advantage in terms of speed. If then you can buy it for just €24 including free shipping via Amazonthen the advantage becomes double.

Kingston A400 480GB SSD at WOW price

SSDs are a type of storage drive that perform the same function as hard drives, but are much faster, lighter, more durable. They also use less power. This powerful indoor unit it is therefore perfect for both professional and domestic use. Simply drag and drop files onto the drive to free up space on your computer in an instant. With his abilities, Kingston A400 SSD offers plenty of room for a growing collection of files.

This device is super fast: with data transfer speeds of up to 450 Megabits per second, your system will be able to operate with up to 10 times faster compared to that offered by the best traditional hard drives. The extraordinary reliability Kingston’s products also ensure your content is protected, so you don’t have to worry about losing your valuable work. It is also nice roomy, with well 240GB at your disposal.

Lightweight and compact, the drive is designed to integrate into laptops as well. In short, for those who need more data space in their own PC desktop or in his notebook compatible, this device represents a very convenient choice in relation to the cost: the you can buy for just €24 with the fast and free shipping offered by Amazon.

If you want updates on this topic, enter your email in the box below:

By filling out this form, I agree to receive information relating to the services referred to on this page in accordance with the privacy policy.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

