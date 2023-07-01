Serra towards retirement, he is the referee in the dispute with Mourinho – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 01 – Marco Serra is approaching the end of his refereeing career. The match director from Turin, protagonist of the dispute with Josè Mourinho in the Cremonese-Roma match on 28 February, should in fact be dismissed: the new squad for next season will only be made official by The Hague on Monday, but Serra shouldn’t be a part of it.



The exclusion, as far as we know, would in any case be for technical reasons, based on the rankings that are made with the average of the marks obtained for each direct match and not for the altercation with the Giallorossi coach, expelled in that match with an incandescent finish . What is certain is that the season of the Piedmontese whistle was marked, at least on the media level, by that episode, in which he was the fourth official. The Hague will announce how many and which referees will remain in the roster and which ones will leave the Can and it won’t be only Serra who will stay out. (HANDLE).



