Klaksvik from the Faroe Islands created a sensation in the Champions League Sport

The Faroe Islands can be proud of Klaksvik who have reached the third round of Champions League qualification and will certainly play in the group stage of the UEFA competition.

The Faroe Islands, a country of 54,000 inhabitants, will have a representative in the third round of Champions League qualification! Not only that Klaksvika club from a town of 5,000 inhabitants, created a sensation against Sweden’s Haken and kicked it out on penalties (total score 4:3 for Farane), but with this victory they officially secured a place in the group stage of a UEFA competition. It could still be the Champions League, it’s more likely the Europa League, and it’s guaranteed to be the Conference League.

The Faroe Islands managed to do all that rather than, say, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegrowhich is just another proof of how much football has progressed in this country and is not to be underestimated like, say, twenty years ago, when it was a “premium” to get their national team in the qualifiers for major competitions, and even better their team in the qualifiers.

Klasikvik, the current champion of the Faroe Islands, first created a sensation in the qualifiers against the Hungarian Ferencvaros, and confirmed that it was no coincidence against Haken. There were no goals in the first match, so that we could watch a spectacle in Gothenburg. The home team took the lead in the 48th minute, Fredriksberg equalized five minutes later, and then Farani lasted until overtime.

There, Sadik shocked them in the compensation of the first overtime, and it seemed that Haeken finally “got rid of annoying Klaksvik”, so that in the 109th Abrahamson evened the score. This meant that we would see penalties and that the host would have an advantage because of the crowd on their side, however… Haeken was the first to miss the penalty through Rigard, unfortunately for them, Gusias did the same in the fourth series, but Sandberg’s miss was a sign for Klaksvik. With Foren’s goal in the fifth series, they advanced and the big celebration began!

In the third round of qualification for the Champions League, we will see Klaksvik and Molde, Sparta Prague and Copenhagen, Olimpia Ljubljana and Galatasaray, AEK and Dinamo, Slovan and Maccabi, Rakov and Aris Limassol, that is, on the path of the “leaguers”: Braga – TSC, Rangers, – Servet , Marseille – Panathinaikos and PSV – Sturm.

