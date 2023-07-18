KOELLIKER GROUP This is how the organization of the company changes: the new appointments – Companies

In pursuing its strategic path and in particular, in the light of the birth of Redrive – the physical and digital market place for the 360° integrated management of second-hand goods – Koelliker announces some important appointments within its organization.

Starting today: Giuseppe Lovascio assumes the new position of Chief Sales Officer of the Koelliker Group, leading the entire Sales Department for all brands and sales channels, reporting directly to the CEO & Executive Vice President Marco Saltalamacchia; Gustavo de Cicco is appointed Business Unit Koelliker Redrive Director, with the task of leading this new strategic business and piloting the Group’s entry into the second-hand world, through a modern and customer-centric business model. Gustavo in his new functions will report directly to the CEO Marco Saltalamacchia; Aurora Maraffa assumes the role of Fleet Manager, taking over the legacy of Gustavo de Cicco. Aurora will be responsible for guiding all aspects of commercial relations with fleet customers for all Group brands and will report to CSO Giuseppe Lovascio.

The new structure represents for the Koelliker Group a step of absolute importance within a strategic and innovative process, which always puts the customer’s needs at the centre. With the birth of the Koelliker Hub, the place where the retail brand dimension of the new mobility will take shape, the Group continues to pursue strategic choices in favor of the development and implementation of a mobility increasingly oriented towards sustainability.

Within the large space in Via Gallarate there will be Redrive, the physical and digital market place for the integrated management of used goods, and the shops of the brands distributed by Koelliker, such as Mitsubishi, Airways and KG Mobility (formerly SsangYong), Microlino and Koellliker powered by Askoll, Maxus, Wuzheng, EVUM, B-On and Regis: all together as part of Koelliker’s 360 degree mobility solutions offer.