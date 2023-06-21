KOELLIKER HUB The new space for the development of sustainable mobility in Milan. The inauguration in the autumn – Companies

Koelliker Hub is the name of the new space created by the Koelliker Group – a leading Italian company in the proposal of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions – in which customers (private and business) will find an answer to their specific mobility needs, thanks to a wide choice of solutions, presented in an increasingly innovative, immersive and captivating way.

With a customer experience designed and engineered with Pininfarina, the Koelliker Hub will be inaugurated in the autumn in Via Gallarate 199 in Milan, a particularly significant place for the Milanese automotive industry. In the Koelliker Hub, the customer will have an immersive experience having all the brands distributed by the Group at their complete disposal and will be able to choose the mobility solutions that best suit their needs: from passenger cars to micromobility, from commercial vehicles to second-hand vehicles.

Within the large space in Via Gallarate there will be Redrive, the physical and digital market place for the integrated management of used goods, and the shops of the brands distributed by Koelliker, such as Mitsubishi, Aiways and KG Mobility (formerly SsangYong), Microlino and Koellliker powered by Askoll, Maxus, Wuzheng, EVUM, B-On and Regis – all together as part of Koelliker’s 360-degree mobility solution offering.

The Koelliker Hub will also host the Group’s new headquarters, bringing together all the activities in a single location, including the new Koelliker Academy, the center dedicated to the commercial, technical and managerial training of the Group’s personnel and its dealer network.

But the Koelliker Hub will be much more: in fact, it will not only be the flagship store and the Group’s headquarters, it has in fact been conceived and designed to be a physical space for meeting, discussion, contamination and collaboration around the theme of sustainable mobility of the future.

Inside the space, offices, co-working spaces and areas of possible contact with the public will be made available for all those realities such as companies, startups or professionals who make innovation and sustainability two key elements of their business.

