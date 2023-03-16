Borca handball players were defeated on the road in Živinice with a score of 32:30.

Source: MONDO

Borca m:tel handball players suffered their tenth defeat this season. In the 21st round of the Premier League, Banja Luka players were defeated by Konjuh on the road in Živinice with a score of 32:30.

In a fairly even match, the question of the winner was resolved in the last two minutes, and it will turn out that the key moment of the match was an incredible miss by the Borca handball player with a score of 30:29.

Konjuh – Borac 32:30 (20:18)

We saw the first advantage of two goals in a match for one team with a score of 4:2 for the home team. Borac reached a two-goal lead with a score of 7:9, and after a full 15 minutes of play it was 8:11 for the people of Banja Luka. Konjuha’s series of 3:0 followed, after which the game was played goal for goal.

The guests reached a three-goal advantage at 18:15 and until the end of the first half they “jealously” guarded this advantage.

In the last seconds of the first half, the Borca handball players reached -2 ​​after 30 minutes of play.

Borac canceled the advantage of the home team in the first 10 minutes, so 20 minutes before the end the scoreboard read 23:23.

It was a hint of real drama in the finale. The home team led 30:28, so that Borac had the opportunity to equalize two minutes before the end. The Konjuh handball players made a mistake in the attack, so that the ball quickly reached Vlado Draganić, who missed the empty Konjuh goal from nine meters.

This disturbed Mirko Mikić’s team, who allowed the home team to score two tied goals and in the end only managed to mitigate the defeat.

With this defeat, the red-blue team found themselves only two points away from the relegation zone. In the next round in Banja Luka, Borac will meet Herzegovina, which is the first “under the line”.