Kopa Italy final Inter – Fiorentina 2023 | Sport

Inter Milan defended the Coppa Italia trophy and reached the ninth trophy in the club’s history.

“Neroazuri” defeated Fiorentina in the grand final at Rome’s “Olympic” and for the ninth time in history lifted the trophy intended for the winner of the Italian Cup.

INTER – FIORENTINA 1:2 (1:2)

It didn’t start well for Simone Inzaghi’s men, because “viola” took the lead in the third minute. After a nice move, Žonatan Ikone found the second post with a great ball Nicholas Gonzalesand the Argentine did not send into the net – 0:1.

Inter responded in the 29th minute with a goal Lautaro Martinezwho avoided offside, was too late for Serbian representative Nikola Milenkovic to come out, so the “gauchos” hit the opposite corner to equalize – 1:1.

Eight minutes later, the Argentine hit Pjetr Terasijan’s net again with a masterful volley to turn the game around – 1:2.

They were it hundredth and 101st goal Lautara in Inter’s jersey in his career.

The team from Florence continued to create a lot of chances to equalize, two good chances were missed by the striker of the Serbian national team Luka Jović, who entered the game in the 70th minute, and Aleksa Terzić also played in the purple jersey at the very end.

The team of Vincenzo Italiana were chasing Samir Handanović’s goal until the very end, again in stoppage time Jović had a great chance, but he failed to hit the net, so the cup, the NINTH in the club’s history, went to the showcases of Inter Milan.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, won six trophies, and won the last one in 2001.

JUBILEE CUP FOR THE CAPTAIN OF “DRAGOONS”

The captain of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Edin Dzeko, was replaced in the 58th minute (Romelu Lukaku entered in his place), but after tonight’s victory of the black and blue team, he reached 10th anniversary trophy in his playing career!

It is Edina’s fourth cup with Inter (two Cups and two Italian Super Cups), and previously he won five cups with Manchester City (two Premier League titles, League Cup, FA Cup and English Super Cup), and the championship title with Wolfsburg.