Kosovo, send more NATO troops – Corriere TV

World

by admin
(LaPresse) – NATO-led peacekeeping troops stationed in Kosovo have erected barriers with metal fences and barbed wire outside Leposavic. KFOR forces were in fact gathered in the north of the country in response to the latest violence that hit the region, with the risk of a resumption of the conflict that bloodied Kosovo in the late 1990s. The clashes arose after some ethnic Albanian officials, elected but blocked at the polls by Serbs, went to municipal buildings to take office last week. When Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. More violence occurred on Monday as Serbs clashed with police and NATO peacekeepers. The alliance has agreed to send another 700 troops to northern Kosovo. (LaPresse/Ap)

May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 4:01 PM

