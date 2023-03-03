Home World Kristijan Belic in the hospital after the Zvezda Partizan derby | Sports
Kristijan Belic in the hospital after the Zvezda Partizan derby

Kristijan Belic in the hospital after the Zvezda Partizan derby

The duel between Zvezda and Partizan in the 169th “eternal” derby was stopped due to a horrific scene.

Football player of Partizan Kristijan Belic he ended up in the hospital after a terrible blow he received in a duel with Zvezda striker Aleksandar Pešić in the 169th. “eternal derby”. In one duel with Aleksandar Pešić, he remained on the grass and seemed to be unconscious. The players of Zvezda and Partizan immediately ran to him, and right from the stadium he was rushed to the hospital for examinations. FK Partizan reported on his condition during the evening:

Kristijan Belić is currently in the Belmedik General Hospital, where he underwent a head scan. Due to the blow he received, he is waiting for an examination by a neurosurgeon, and then he will go to sew up the 4 cm cut.“, Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović told journalists.

Red Star won 1:0, and Belić left his second “eternal derby” in the 75th minute. Fortunately, he did it consciously and on his feet, even though he had to play with a helmet on his head earlier in the match. He, as well as several other players, will remember the duel at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium for a series of shots and duels in the middle of the field, where, unfortunately, the derby took place mostly and there was not much content for the fans. The Zvezda coach also spoke about this after the match, saying in a raised tone: “If you want better football, watch the Premier League“.

