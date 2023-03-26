Home World Kristijan Golubović filmed a dead dog and published the video | Fun
World

by admin
Kristijan Golubović lost his pet, so he recorded a video for TikTok

Izvor: RED TV/screenshot

Kristijan and his fiancee Kristina Spalević posted pictures and videos with their pet every day, and now a video appeared on Tiktok that many called bizarre.

Golubović showed his companions the dead dog, and then kissed it and cried. This clip quickly became viral, and while some completely understood Golubović, others strongly condemned him. Christian then posted on his Instagram profile a black profile photo that social media users usually post when a person dies.

Watch the video:

Izvor: TikTok/dukymon

