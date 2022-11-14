Home World Kurds, Islamic State and Armenians: Erdogan’s transversal enemies
World

Kurds, Islamic State and Armenians: Erdogan’s transversal enemies

by admin
Kurds, Islamic State and Armenians: Erdogan’s transversal enemies

A massacre of passers-by with a bomb in the center of Istanbul it immediately leads us to two great suspects: the first is the PKK, the Kurdish workers’ party, which is the arch enemy of Turkey; the second is the Islamic State, the group of fanatics who in the Middle East are no longer as powerful as they once were and who consider the Turkish government to be an infidel power to strike – and not an ally as is sometimes said in a really too hasty way.

The

See also  The monkeypox epidemic in the United States is raging: only one state in the United States has no cases.

You may also like

Stronger Biden will press Xi on Ukraine at...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Israeli president authorizes Netanyahu to form new government...

What is the impact of the US midterm...

The raccoon kidnapped from the Kherson Zoo becomes...

G20 in Bali kicks off on Tuesday, Putin...

At dinner with Meghan and Harry: a million...

Hundreds of thousands of people in the streets...

Iran, first death sentence since the beginning of...

“Ocean Viking” 230 refugees stay ashore in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy