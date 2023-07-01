Home » La Paloma adds theater tour to the dates of “Not yet”
“Not yet” –published by La Castanya– has been the confirmation that La Paloma is on the right track. In addition to being Demoscópicos of this publication, the group has not stopped growing and being part of the bill of countless festivals or starring in concerts in venues with a very dedicated audience.

But, apart from their performances at festivals this summer, La Paloma are one of those groups that knows that touring halls is essential and that this is where their audience feels closest to them. This part of the tour will begin in Madrid and will add dates in the coming weeks. For now you can see them in Madrid (November 4, Ochoymedio), Palma de Mallorca (November 10, Club Mutante), Barcelona (November 18, Paral·lel 62), Alicante (December 22, Sala Stereo), Zaragoza (December 23, Las Armas), Granada ( March 7, 2024, Ground Floor) y Algeciras (March 9, 2024, Space for Culture).

Remember that, after participating in festivals such as Embassa’t, Norai, Primavera Sound, Las Noches del Malecón or Tomavistas, La Paloma still have several dates throughout this coming summer. You can see them in Oviedo (July 1, VESU), Bilbao (July 8, Bilbao BBK Live), Benidorm (July 28, Low Festival), Castrillo de la Reina (July 29, Centolo Weekender), Torremolinos (August 28, Canela Party), Burel ( September 2, Oso do Mar) and Maó (September 22, Cranc Illa de Menorca). Then the part of the tour that we talked about at the beginning will take place.

