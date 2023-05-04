Home » La Paloma recovers the mythical Bongo Lounge sessions
La Paloma recovers the mythical Bongo Lounge sessions

In the session on May 13, the essence of the Bongo Lounge -which combine Afrolatin, tropical, disco, funk and house- is maintained but the style is renewed, incorporating the Afro Latin Jam All Stars project as resident orchestra and Electropikalcreative as co-organizer of the event. The Dope Brothers (Profesor Angel Dust y Diego Delippo) will be in charge of re-starring in the sessions that transcended internationally around the 2000s, turning La Paloma into the venue in Barcelona with “the best club night in the world” according to Lonely Planet.

The owner of La Paloma, Thank you March, relives it with emotion after sixteen years with the room closed: “The Bongo Lounges were an overwhelming success, at a time when we were about to close the room on Thursdays due to lack of public. Being able to merge an orchestra with DJ’s was very groundbreaking. It was a revolution.”

It should be remembered that the Barcelonans Mishima They were the ones who inaugurated this new life for La Paloma last April, the 21st with his concert La Nit de les Roses.

