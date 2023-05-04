Consensus and tacit understanding are needed to reject screen shooting-Cultural Observation- China Jingwei

[Art Review]It is still necessary to form a consensus and a tacit understanding in rejecting screen shooting

“Ye Qinghui!” In the past few days, many people’s circle of friends has been screened by the movie “Slam Dunk”. As the “white moonlight” of many post-80s and post-90s youths, the animated version of “Slam Dunk” was fixed on the Shinkansen train for the Xiangbei men’s basketball team to compete in the national competition. The movie version is just a continuation of the story and has attracted many book fans. , fans and fans went to the cinema to watch.

Under the upsurge of watching movies, the topic “Slam Dunk suffered the worst screen shooting in history” also rushed into the hot search. Screen shooting, in layman’s terms, means that the audience uses mobile phones and other equipment to shoot the movie screen on the big screen during the movie watching process. On social platforms, all kinds of screen shots came from this, and some people even stitched high-burning “famous scenes” into small videos, which gained considerable traffic.

Screen shooting is not the first time it has entered the public eye, and many movies have suffered from screen shooting. On April 20, the official microblog of the movie “Slam Dunk” also issued an initiative, calling on viewers to boycott piracy and piracy. On social platforms, many netizens voiced their resistance to screen shooting, but some netizens believed that the release of the movie brought countless memories of youth to their hearts, and they couldn’t help taking pictures or videos when watching movies just to commemorate.

Indeed, using a mobile phone to shoot a large screen, the quality of the photos and videos recorded is not good. The original intention of most screen shots is just to “check in” and share on social platforms to meet the inner sense of participation and social needs, not to spread profit. However, as the “Slam Dunk” movie stated in the proposal: “Piracy of filming not only seriously infringed on the rights and interests of the creative team and the film studio, but also affected the viewing experience of other audiences.”

Not all movies can rely on “feelings” to retain audiences. For film and television works, it is still necessary to maintain mystery. There is a possibility of leaking the content of the film in the “check-in” screen shot. After all, after watching pictures of nine-square grids, sixteen-square grids or even “highlight” video clips, some viewers who were planning to step into the theater may lose their curiosity and give up going to the theater to watch movies, “accidentally watch it on social platforms Finished the whole movie.”

There has long been a ban on audio and video recording during movie watching. The “Film Industry Promotion Law of the People’s Republic of China“, which came into effect on March 1, 2017, clearly states that “without the permission of the right holder, no one shall record or record the film being shown. Stop it and ask it to be deleted; if you refuse to obey, you have the right to ask it to leave the venue.”

From the perspective of movie viewing experience, although the screen shot recorded the picture for a short time, it interrupted one’s own movie viewing process, and it is also suspected of hindering the experience of others. When watching a movie, if the surrounding small screens or even flashing lights are lit up from time to time, the experience is hard to say.

Although youth has come to an end, there are many ways to commemorate it. The audience can prove that they have “loved”, “come” and “felt” in more diverse and non-controversial ways.

Judging from the comments under the hot search, the “hot topic” of screen shooting is still “cold knowledge” for many viewers. A netizen left a message saying that it was the first time he knew that audio and video recordings were not allowed when watching a movie, and that he would no longer hold up his mobile phone to “check in”.

Among the top ten buzzwords in 2022 selected by “Bite Words”, “immersive” is on the list. Movies are an art, and audiences can put down their endlessly swiping mobile phones when watching, and immersively perceive the pictures, details, stories and emotions in the movie. For audiences who love movies and a certain cultural IP, keeping “famous scenes” in theaters and movies is also a protection of movies and culture. On the road of rejecting screen shooting, we still need more consensus and tacit understanding.

Source: Workers’ Daily

