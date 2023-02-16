Gossip and TV » Television » The Ladies’ Paradise cast: what actors are forced to do, the producer speaks

Work in a daily series like Ladies Paradise it is certainly not a second-rate job, as was once thought, for actors. Indeed, especially those of the successful Rai Uno soap, they have to pass various tests before finding a place in the large family of the Milanese warehouse. To reveal some background was the executive and creative producer Daniele Carnacinawho in the past worked on Centovetrine, Vivere, Un posto al sole, Le tre rose di Eva.

At the weekly Di Più Tv the man explained that not everyone can work on a set like that of The Paradise of the Ladies. The production is constantly looking for actors who have a lot, a lot, desire to work because we shoot continuously, from dawn to evening. Anyone who wants to work at the daily must also have an excellent memory because he could shoot up to eight scenes a day, about twenty-five pages of script.

No small amount of work if you think that in a traditional drama a maximum of four or five scenes are shot and even less if we are talking about films. Carnacina revealed that the production of Il Paradiso delle Signore makes it possible to find the right performers try all year round, going to see plays, performances, drama schools. The preparation but also the personal, human aspects of the people are evaluated.

The reason for all this is soon said: with gods such intense and tight rhythms the personality inevitably comes out. If one is cold, detached, one poses as a prima donna, the audience risks perceiving all of this also in the character. The same happens, as pointed out by the executive and creative producer of Il Paradiso delle Signore, if two actors in the plot are friends and instead in reality they are not in tune.

Curiosity about the cast of Il Paradiso delle Signore

Luckily all this is not in the Rai series, where all the actors are friends. Many of them date off set and have formed close ties. Just think about Enrico Pintore, until recently the face of the prime contractor Clelia, whom he chose as his best man George Lupano, alias the accountant Luciano Cattaneo. Or Emanuel Caserio and Chiara RussoSalvatore and Maria, who instead fell in love between one scene and another.

The actors of Il Paradiso delle Signore must finally be very strong physically: the autumn and winter episodes are shot in the summer and the spring ones in the winter. Which means that the various performers wear light clothes and suffer from the cold while in the warmer months they suffer from the heat with coats and scarves.