Lajović dropped out of Roland Garros | Sports

Dušan Lajović finished the competition at Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Dušan Lajović ended his participation at Roland Garros with a painful grimace on his face. Due to injury problems, he had to handed over the match to the Chinese player Zhizhen Zhang in the second set, with the score 6:1, 4:1 for the rival. He spent less than an hour on the field. Already in the first set, he asked for the help of a doctor, but even that did not give results.

From the very start, it was clear that there were problems in the Serbian player’s game. In the first set, he won only one game on his serve and that only on the third attempt, and when he suffered a break in the fourth game of the second set, he didn’t want to struggle on the court anymore. He approached the net and extended his hand to his opponent.

Thus, the anonymous Chinese player, currently 71st on the ATP list, made it to the second round, where Tiago Agustin Tirante (Argentina) is waiting for him. As for Dusan, he did not appear at the interview with Serbian journalists, so the details of the injury are not known. At the same time, this means that Novak Đoković and Miomir Kecmanović, who have yet to play their match in the first round, remain among the Serbian players in the men’s singles.

Follow all the sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!