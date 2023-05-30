RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: The biggest disappointment is the relegation of Brno. Something is wrong in the club

Sparta lost to Pilsen at home, but I don’t take that into account at all. Of course, it is stupid that Letenští lost, but after winning the title there was euphoria, the concentration could not be 100%. Some may have reservations about the superstructure, but it must be remembered that Sparta would be the first even after the basic part. The rules were set, everyone knew about them, so there is nothing to deal with. We can easily disassemble the superstructure next time, it simply cannot be done in two sentences.

A huge success was achieved by Bohemka, who followed up on the previous season performed by Slovácko. After the Kangaroos finished in the playoffs last time, no one expected such a jump. Coach Veselý did not have it easy, he showed that he is not only a good coach, but also a good communicator. He admitted that the team rode in waves, there were also unpleasant defeats, but Bohemka deserves fourth place. The coach assembled the team brilliantly and ordered what suits him in the game. What’s worse is that he can’t play Europe in Ďolíček, apparently there was no agreement with Slavia, which I don’t understand, so he will play in Sparta…

Slovácko plays with a much smaller budget against the top three clubs and coach Svědík is doing a great job there. He wants emphasis, aggressiveness from the team, but also simplicity and expediency. It all gets a standing ovation. For the third season, Slovácko played at the top and they don't have to be ashamed. It was playing in Europe and the team with an older squad was also suffering from mental fatigue. In the spring, Slovácko ran out of juice, but they can still be proud of themselves in the club. I really appreciate the fact that I played for Bohemka and Slovácko. Both Bohemka and Slovácko love football.

Of course, we will also find teams whose ambitions should be higher. I include Mlada Boleslav, Liberec or Baník Ostrava, for example. Boleslav decided to make a change in the implementation team. The coach will be Marek Kulič, for me it is a good choice, he has a relationship with the club, he was part of Boleslav’s greatest successes. I have to admit that I wouldn’t have told Mark that he would succeed as a coach. But he’s worked his way up as an assistant and now he’s getting a chance. I believe that the team will go after him and he will continue the work of coach Hoftych.

Olomouc and Baník are traditional football brands. Sigma got into the group for the title Coach Jílek wants the team to play combination football with great intensity. The club is only a little tied up financially, they work well with talents, but then they have to sell them. It’s a shame for the whole region that it doesn’t have a strong partner to support the club and then it could think higher than sixth place.

Miner has a passionate owner who has done a lot of work and would certainly like to be higher up the table. I would say that the club is somewhat at a crossroads. A look at the table clearly shows that this position does not correspond to what Ostrava would stand for. It is a brand that should be right behind Sparta and Slavia. The club has good youth, the concept must be set and then it will work. I believe that there will be a revival of the squad and there will be an improvement that even the great fans demand.

And then there is the biggest disappointment. Armory Brno. Three relegations in five years shows that something is wrong at the club. Brno’s trip is not ideal, the fans are rioting against the club’s owner. Look at the transfers, the last good one was the arrival of Kuba Řezniček. But basing the whole thing only on the duo Řezníček – Ševčík seems insufficient to me. There is a lot of talk about whether it was a good thing that the coaching change was made and Martin Hašek replaced Richard Dostálek. I didn’t find it happy, and we can say that it couldn’t have turned out worse, and that’s nothing against Martin Hašek.

At the same time, I think Martin Hašek is a good coach, but he needs more time. Brno played decently even in the last match for their lives. Hašek has his own style, but he did not manage the key duel with the team. If so, maybe Zbrojovka would shoot in the next season. But here it may have needed a person to drive it crazy. Someone like František Straka when he got a call from Slovak Trenčín. It’s just that, overall, it’s worth thinking about how it works in Brno. It is the second largest city in the country, and football certainly deserves more support there. In terms of hockey, it all works, the club should be competitive with Sparta and Slavia in football as well.

The playoff will put an end to the season. Pardubice under Radek Kováč show how well football can be done. They play interesting modern football and I believe that they will keep the league against Příbram. Just like Zlín, which rose from the ashes with coach Vrba. Vyškov is an interesting football project, but Zlín can handle it. It would be a blow if, after hockey, he lost the highest competition in football as well.