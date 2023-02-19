Home Sports Seven stitches for Fonte
Seven stitches for Fonte

Injured on the action of the first Parisian goal, the captain of LOSC José Fonte had to leave his partners after less than a quarter of an hour, replaced by Leny Yoro (14th). And the Portuguese was limping when returning to the locker room, which initially raised fears of a serious injury. “He had seven stitches put on one knee”, explained his trainer Paulo Fonseca. More fear than harm in the end?

