Injured on the action of the first Parisian goal, the captain of LOSC José Fonte had to leave his partners after less than a quarter of an hour, replaced by Leny Yoro (14th). And the Portuguese was limping when returning to the locker room, which initially raised fears of a serious injury. “He had seven stitches put on one knee”, explained his trainer Paulo Fonseca. More fear than harm in the end?