Bavaria has become one of the most important companies in the countrysomething that has been building since 1889 when it was founded.

In this way, this Colombian company has sought to support local talent, betting on the personal and professional growth and development of many Colombians, opening different jobs not only in the capital of the country but in other places in the national territory such as Bucaramanga and Tocancipá.

Those interested only have to enter their official page to review the offers one by one and study the requirements that each position requires.

Job offers in Bavaria

One of the profiles sought by the company is that of the ‘Planning specialist’ for Bogotá, a position for which they ask for a professional in electrical engineering with specialization in project management or maintenance management.

Also, have at least three years of experience in a leadership position where you have had the opportunity to manage personnel. The salary for this profile is between 5.5 and 6 million pesos.

Another of the vacancies available are in the position of ‘Process operator’where the requirements are to be a professional, technician or technologist in one of the following engineering fields: industrial, chemical, mechanical or electrical.

For this position it is also necessary to have experience of at least six months in different maintenance, production, labeling or cleaning tasks.

On the other hand, the company also has positions available for creatives such as: ‘PM marketing y retail BBC’an ideal position for publicists or marketing professionals with one or more years of experience where responsibilities will focus on the creation of business strategies from planning to execution.

In the case of other cities, Bavaria offers two positions in the capital of the department of Santander and a municipality in Cundinamarca.

First place goes to a ‘Warehouse supervisor’ in Bucaramanga who has a degree in industrial engineering or business administration and in the case of the second available position, it is aimed at a ‘Process operator’ in Tocancipá, where they can apply technicians or technologists in industrial, chemical, mechanical or electrical engineering.

To enter to review each of the vacancies of click here