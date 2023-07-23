Lana Del Rey biography job | Fun

Lana Del Rey, after the dizzying success of the album “Born to die” and the track “Young and beautiful”, became one of the most loved singers around the world. Numerous performances, albums, concerts followed, and then she just disappeared from the scene.

Singer Lana Del Rey recently appeared at a music festival, and many couldn’t believe that it was the old Lana. Everyone was wondering only one thing – what happened to the once favorite singer who has changed to such an extent that it is difficult to recognize her.

Now the video circulating on social networks is shocking! Fans of the famous Lana Del Rey were left in shock after they saw her working at a fast food restaurant.

Photos of Lana at the counter of a restaurant, making coffee, also appeared on social networks. In addition, she was dressed in a uniform and was wearing a tag with the name of the restaurant. In a video circulating on the Internet, he can be heard telling someone to turn off the camera, because he is not allowed to film someone without permission.

“It was unreal. I just told her how much I love her music and her work in general. She was incredibly sweet,” one fan who approached the singer told a local media outlet.

Many people wonder why she destroyed her natural beauty with surgery and accuse her of using botox to destroy her face, and in addition, there are more and more negative comments about her weight.

Lana doesn’t seem to mind the negative comments and is enjoying herself to the fullest, but life hasn’t always been kind to her. She had a difficult path and a difficult upbringing, and in an interview 11 years ago, she admitted that her parents sent her to a boarding school at the age of 14 in order to wean herself off alcohol.



“At that time I was a big addict. I would drink every day, I would drink alone. I thought the whole concept was so cool. A lot of what I wrote in the song ‘Born to die’ refers to those years,” the singer said at the time.

