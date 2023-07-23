Home » Polls: the majority of Italians are against Salvini’s fiscal peace
Business

Polls: the majority of Italians are against Salvini’s fiscal peace

by admin
Polls: the majority of Italians are against Salvini’s fiscal peace

Polls, the majority of Italians do not like the fiscal peace of Minister Salvini

The fiscal peace proposed by Minister Salvini finds the majority of Italians against it. 36.9% reject it for two reasons: it would be an offense to all taxpayers who pay taxes and it would increase tax evasion and with it taxes for those who pay them. A further 13.8%, although aware of the problem linked to excessively high taxes, reject it because they consider fiscal peace a form of tax amnesty. 19.1%, on the other hand, agree as long as it concerns small amounts with the removal of the fine alone. 28.9% also consider it necessary to stimulate the economy and investments. These are the data collected from the weekly survey carried out by Political thermometer between 18 and 20 July 2023.

Almost one out of two respondents (48.1%), despite considering taxes necessary to have a certain welfare, considers evasion normal if the tax burden is excessive. 38.1% consider them useful because they allow both to redistribute income, helping those who earn less, and to break down inequalities. Only 3.7% consider them a theft of money from workers and entrepreneurs and therefore unnecessary.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  China's lithium battery stocks plummeted, CATL fell 6%, BYD fell 5% | A shares | Lithium batteries

You may also like

Idorsia is cutting 500 jobs: costs are to...

Ita, new board of directors with three members:...

River travel pioneer Hans Kaufmann regulates succession

Horoscope weekend 22 and 23 July 2023 sign...

Yaya Han works on sewing machine with Bernina

Infranity of Generali Investments Launches New Fund and...

Real estate: between boom and crash

Latino Investment Expo Promotes Real Estate Opportunities for...

EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against...

Against dengue fever: Takeda Singen/Konstanz is developing a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy